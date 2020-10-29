Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Systemax has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Systemax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.