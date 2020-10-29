TajCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $9,924.51 and $2.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TajCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, TajCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TajCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,095.69 or 0.99727250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00035558 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00509484 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.61 or 0.00750963 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00089885 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003534 BTC.

TajCoin Profile

TajCoin (TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 18,894,673 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TajCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TajCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.