Taseko Mines (TGB) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Taseko Mines (NYSE: TGB) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Taseko Mines to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taseko Mines and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines Competitors 734 2818 2619 95 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 29.30%. Given Taseko Mines’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taseko Mines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $249.40 million -$40.23 million -4.24 Taseko Mines Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 35.68

Taseko Mines’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -19.41% -17.35% -5.61% Taseko Mines Competitors -17.98% -13.35% -1.45%

Summary

Taseko Mines rivals beat Taseko Mines on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.