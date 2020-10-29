TD Securities Boosts Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to $56.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Linamar from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of LIMAF opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. Linamar has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

