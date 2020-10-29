TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. TE Connectivity updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.25-1.25 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.25 EPS.

NYSE TEL opened at $96.87 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

