TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $8.89 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTI. ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.73.

FTI stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in TechnipFMC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in TechnipFMC by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

