Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

NYSE TDOC opened at $226.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,503,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $18,329,567. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $2,145,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 108.5% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 858.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 35.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

