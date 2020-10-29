Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

ETR O2D opened at €2.25 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52 week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of €2.92 ($3.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of -56.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.48.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

