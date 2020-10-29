Telsey Advisory Group Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $88.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.94.

NYSE RL opened at $74.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

