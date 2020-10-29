TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

TU stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.2169 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TELUS’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in TELUS by 100.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

