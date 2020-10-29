Ternio (TERN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, Ternio has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ternio token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex and Stellarport. Ternio has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $69,585.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00086550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.01284805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

