Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 281.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 281.67 ($3.68).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

TSCO opened at GBX 203.10 ($2.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. Tesco PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

In other Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) news, insider Simon Patterson bought 70,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148,592.53 ($194,137.09). Also, insider John Allan bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($87,013.33). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,552 shares of company stock worth $21,546,718.

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

