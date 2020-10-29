Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Shares of TCBI opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

