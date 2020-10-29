Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) SVP Sells $4,226,957.36 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.97. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

