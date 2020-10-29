TFI International Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. TFI International comprises about 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

