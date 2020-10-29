The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) is Cubic Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. The Allstate comprises about 2.5% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 174.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,451,000 after buying an additional 1,245,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after buying an additional 1,070,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,312,000 after buying an additional 964,492 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

