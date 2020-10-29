The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 0.7% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 0.5% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 111,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 283.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 61.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in The Allstate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 25,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.50. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

