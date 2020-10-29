The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of The Allstate worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 8.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 9.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.50.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

