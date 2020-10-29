The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,493,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after buying an additional 1,478,234 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after buying an additional 1,380,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,342,000 after buying an additional 889,137 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.