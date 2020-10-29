The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 40,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

