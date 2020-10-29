The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
NASDAQ FBMS opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $35.88.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 30.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.
About The First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.