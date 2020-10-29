The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $35.88.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that The First Bancshares will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 30.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

