The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.72.

The Gap stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.58.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 45,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

