The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.12 ($6.02).

CBK opened at €4.09 ($4.81) on Monday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

