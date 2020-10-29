The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) a €160.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.86 ($161.02).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €92.24 ($108.52) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €131.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €124.98.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

