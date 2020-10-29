The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $267.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $152.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRTX. BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Shares of MRTX opened at $202.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.61 and a 200-day moving average of $127.36. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $211.50.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,796,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

