The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.47 ($60.55).

Shares of DAI opened at €44.25 ($52.05) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.67. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

