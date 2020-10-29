The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

