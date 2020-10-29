The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $152.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.88.

NYSE HSY opened at $138.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The Hershey has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after acquiring an additional 686,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after purchasing an additional 834,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after acquiring an additional 677,623 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

