The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stake Cut by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.06% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

In related news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $155.43 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

