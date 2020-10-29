The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWGAY. Societe Generale raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of SWGAY opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

