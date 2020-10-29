The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in The TJX Companies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,842,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 62.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

TJX stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

