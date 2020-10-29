The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Stake Increased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.4845 dividend. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.