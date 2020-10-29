The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price (up previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a GBX 5,480 ($71.60) target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,819.55 ($62.97).

Shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) stock opened at GBX 4,541 ($59.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,781.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,463.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.30), for a total transaction of £2,087,940 ($2,727,906.98).

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

