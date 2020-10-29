Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO opened at $476.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $446.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.38. The company has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $490.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,337 shares of company stock valued at $23,620,922. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.