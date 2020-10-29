Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOL. Wedbush raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.81.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $60,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,249.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,033.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,458 shares of company stock valued at $20,366,792. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. FMR LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,863,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,657,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 374,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,426,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

