TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at JMP Securities

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPH. 140166 upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

