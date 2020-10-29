Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,974 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Trip.com Group worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 55.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trip.com Group by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, All Stars Investment Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.23.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

