Truist Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $360.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective upped by Truist from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.88.

SIVB opened at $278.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $47,639.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,564.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,930.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,916 shares of company stock worth $3,188,051. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

