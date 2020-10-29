Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by M Partners

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at M Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. M Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

