Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given New $116.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $77.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $104.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $122.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,765,000 after purchasing an additional 695,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 210,821 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $12,455,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 43.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 182,972 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

