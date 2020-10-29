Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $330.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.42.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $296.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.37 and its 200 day moving average is $221.32. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -110.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

