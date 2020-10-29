UBS Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €85.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAYN. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.38 ($86.32).

FRA BAYN opened at €40.71 ($47.89) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €49.70 and its 200-day moving average is €57.89. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

