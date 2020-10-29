UBS Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €15.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.38 ($14.56).

Shares of PSM opened at €9.89 ($11.64) on Monday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €14.41 ($16.95). The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.95 and its 200 day moving average is €10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

