UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €100.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.00 ($98.82).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €81.74 ($96.16) on Monday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52-week high of €96.04 ($112.99). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -7.15.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.