UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAMXF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

