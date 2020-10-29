UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.