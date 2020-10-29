UBS Group Reiterates €235.00 Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

UBS Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €218.08 ($256.56).

Shares of Linde stock opened at €185.85 ($218.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a fifty-two week high of €221.70 ($260.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €202.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €193.51. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion and a PE ratio of 45.51.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

