UBS Group Reiterates GBX 7,300 Price Target for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,880 ($102.95) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,382.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,436.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

