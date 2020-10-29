UBS Group Upgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSO. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Pearson from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.
Shares of PSO stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.01. Pearson has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.09.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
