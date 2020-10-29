UBS Group Upgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSO. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Pearson from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.01. Pearson has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

