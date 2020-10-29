UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Raised to Top Pick at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) to a top pick rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded UFP Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of UFPI opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 28,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,753,832.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,101.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $242,529.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,071. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $153,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

